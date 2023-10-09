Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee Shines in Emerald Gown

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee had a stellar performance during the preliminary competition of the 72nd Miss Universe pageant held in El Salvador. Michelle had a strong start with her introduction and a blazing swimsuit walk, and wrapping the night in a bow was her strutting down the stage wearing an emerald gown designed by Mark Bumgarner.

The green dress was an homage to Michelle's mother Melanie Marquez, who wore the same color when she was crowned Miss International 1979, and to the iconic 'snake walk' coined by pageants for the pasarela of both beauty queens. The snakelike qualities of the gown caught the attention of Internet users, many of them pointing out that it strengthened Michelle's chances for the finals on November 18 (the 19th in the Philippines)

