Disney Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Release of 'Wish' Film

Disney is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the release of the animated film 'Wish' in November. Filipino pop singer Zephanie has been chosen to sing the Filipino version of the movie's song 'This Wish'. Several events will be held in the Philippines leading up to the film's release.





