Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Offers Hope for Local Cinema Industry

After a dismal 2023 for most Philippine movies, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) offers hope for the local cinema industry. The festival has reached its target of P700 million and expects to surpass it easily. The success is attributed to better quality films and active promotion by celebrities.





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jesuit Communications and Metro Manila Film Festival's GOMBURZA Quotes Quran in Last WordsJesuit Communications (JESCOM)’s and Metro Manila Film Festival’s 2nd Best Film GOMBURZA had Padre Mariano Gomes quoting for his last words a gist of this verse from the Quran...

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Covid cases up in Metro ManilaNEW Covid-19 cases are on the rise in parts of Metro Manila and in nearby areas, increasing by 36 percent, prompting the Department of Health to advise the public to 'adhere to the minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.'

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Woodsville Crest: A Nature-Inspired Home in Metro ManilaWoodsville Crest by RLC Residences in Parañaque City offers a nature-inspired home that parallels the tranquil and relaxed lifestyle of Davao residents. Its strategic location and unique features make it stand out among other properties.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Cine de Oro Film Festival IV to Open in Cagayan de Oro CityCagayan de Oro City's premier development film festival, Cine de Oro Film Festival IV, is set to open on December 15. The festival aims to cultivate audiences for local films and encourage filmmakers from across the country.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Alessandra de Rossi stars in movie 'Firefly' with child actor Euwell MikaellAward-winning actress Alessandra de Rossi stars as the mother of Euwell Mikaell in the movie 'Firefly,' which follows a young boy's quest to find the mythical island of fireflies. The movie is an official entry for the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Catholics Gather at Manila Cathedral for Feast of the Immaculate ConceptionChuck Kelly, an American, attends Mass at the Manila Cathedral and prays for unity among people.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »