Covid cases up in Metro Manila

NEW Covid-19 cases are on the rise in parts of Metro Manila and in nearby areas, increasing by 36 percent, prompting the Department of Health to advise the public to 'adhere to the minimum public health standards under Alert Level 1.' Data from the DoH showed that an average of 269 Covid cases were reported from Dec. 5 to 11, 2023, in at least five areas, up from 191 from November 28 to December 4.

Based on the new cases recorded in the last 14 days, Quezon City had 334; Manila City, 154; Makati City, 145; Cavite, 137; and Rizal, 131. As of December 11, about 1,821 new cases were recorded nationwide, 13 of them severe and critical, the D.o.H. said





