Binay considers running for Taguig mayor

MAKATI Mayor Mar-Len Abigail 'Abby' Binay is considering running for mayor of Taguig City next year. Binay said she is waiting for a 'sign' before making her final decision. She admitted that running in the city currently led by Mayor Lani Cayetano is a 'very difficult decision.' Before deciding to run as mayor of Taguig, Binay said there are several factors she has to take into account, such as establishing residency in the city.





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taguig accuses Makati City of deception over closure of health centersThe local government of Taguig accuses Makati City of deception after 10 health centers in EMBO were closed due to expired licenses. Taguig claims that Makati is withholding health services and benefits from EMBO residents.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Iloilo City Mayor Calls for Congressional Investigation on Massive BlackoutIloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas urges lawmakers to initiate a congressional investigation on the massive blackout that hit Panay, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental. He calls on the Department of Energy and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Terror Attacks in Kidapawan: Memories of the CrossingAs the people of Kidapawan watch in horror at news of the bombing in MSU Marawi’s Dimaporo gymnasium, the memories of many of them will be led back to the crossing of Datu Ingkal and the National Highway. Twice, in the span of five years, terror attacks unfolded on this very prominent corner of Kidapawan too. A bomb expert was trying to detonate a bomb left on the corner when the bomb exploded, hurting him and 13 others. Datu Musin Mamintal, a politician from Pikit who once ran as mayor of that town, later surrendered as mastermind.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

MMFF Committee Prepares for 50th MMFF and Maiden MIFFThe MMFF Committee is beefing up efforts for the 50th MMFF and the maiden Manila International Film Festival (MIFF). The MIFF will screen the 10 film festival entries in Los Angeles from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. The committee aims to feature bigger and better films for the 50th edition and celebrate the return of cinema-goers to theaters. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is in talks for the awards night to be held at the Metropolitan Theater.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Taguig accuses Makati City of deception over closure of health centersThe local government of Taguig accuses Makati City of deception after 10 health centers in EMBO were closed due to expired licenses. Taguig claims that Makati is withholding health services and benefits from EMBO residents.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »