Allegations of Mobilization Funds for Charter Change Initiative

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman alleged that some mayors in his province had received “mobilization funds” for a people’s initiative for charter change. It was allegedly given by Ako Bicol party-list coordinators in a supposed bid to spur public support for the petition, at least in his province.

Ako Bicol Representative Jil Bongalon and Raymond Adrian Salceda, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Albay Chapter, both denied that funds were distributed during a meeting last week





Charter Amendments and 2024 National BudgetPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering amending the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution to attract more investors. He also announced that he would sign the 5.768-trillion peso national budget for 2024 before Christmas Day.

Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter: A Greenwashing InstrumentThe recently concluded COP28 climate summit introduced an agreement called the 'Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter.' This agreement, primarily focusing on methane reduction, has been criticized for being a greenwashing instrument by the oil and gas industry. Despite the hype, it falls short of actual decarbonization efforts.

Senator to Challenge Unconstitutional Funds in National BudgetSenate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III plans to file a petition before the Supreme Court to challenge the additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the 2024 national budget. Pimentel said he has been talking to a member of the House of Representatives who wants to join him in filing a case. He believes the budget violates the Constitution on two counts: expenditures without an appropriation made by law and the lack of scrutiny due to its length.

The progressive group Bayan Muna expressed concerns over the increase in unprogrammed funds beyond the allocated amount in the 2024 national budget, stating that it is unconstitutional and may lead to corruption. The group issued the statement in response to the announcement by Rep. Elizaldy Co that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained the unprogrammed funds in the 2024 General Appropriations Act. The funds, totaling around P800 billion, are intended for anti-inflationary measures and assistance programs for low-income individuals.

Lawyer of KOJC leader challenges Senator Hontiveros to bring allegations to courtThe lawyer of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy challenges Senator Risa Hontiveros to bring allegations of exploitation, child abuse, and sexual harassment to the proper courts and not in the Senate.

Third petition filed against Vice President's confidential fundsMakabayan bloc representatives and former lawmakers have filed a third petition against the Office of the Vice President's P125-million confidential funds in 2022, calling for its release to be declared void and unconstitutional. They also seek the return of the funds to the government.

