Lee Minho ‘steps into luxury’ with SMDC: Celebrating the 65th Anniversary of SM

Thousands of guests, including the Sy family, SMDC investors, partners, affiliates, and some lucky fans gathered for a night of pure luxury and entertainment. The event was hosted by Sam Oh, who kept the energy levels soaring throughout the night.

OPM powerhouse Jed Madela serenaded the audience, filling the venue with soul-stirring melodies. But the night’s real star was Lee Minho himself. He took everyone on a trip down memory lane, reenacting some of his most iconic drama moments, much to the delight of his Filipino fans.

Lee Minho’s warm connection with his admirers shone through as he graciously fielded questions from the audience. And for a select few, dreams came true as they stepped onto the stage for a photo op with the charming actor. It was a moment they’ll cherish forever.But this event wasn’t just about glitz and glamour. It was about reaffirming SMDC’s commitment to crafting world-class, sustainable communities for Filipinos.

Step inside and you’ll be greeted by high-shine lacquered finishes, metallic accents, and precious fabrications that pay homage to Art-Deco splendor while embracing modern practicality. The interiors are a testament to luxury, boasting bespoke pieces with hints of champagne gold and glitz.

The façade plays with three main hues – light gray, dark gray, and white – creating a captivating depth. Step inside, and you’ll be immersed in a world where art meets timeless glamour. The space features dramatic installations and organic-shaped elements, each detail exuding richness and substance. Layered with black and gold tones, the atmosphere is striking and unforgettable.Sail Residences is not just a residence; it’s a lifestyle.

