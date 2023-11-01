JCI Manila, Alfonso Yuchengco Foundation award this year’s 2023 St Therese Calcutta Award (STCA) to Ms. Terese Luisa Silva

Makati City, Philippines – Teresita Luis Silva was honored as the distinguished recipient of the 2023 St. Therese Calcutta Award on October 3, 2023, during a prestigious ceremony hosted by JCI Manila and AY Foundation at the Yuchengco Museum, located in the iconic RCBC Plaza in Makati City.

This award is a testament to Ms. Silva’s incredible lifetime dedication to social work, as well as her profound and lasting impact on society. The St. Therese Calcutta Award, jointly presented by JCI Manila and AY Foundation, is a highly regarded accolade bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated exceptional humanitarianism and an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the underprivileged. Ms. Silva’s work exemplifies the spirit of Mother Teresa and her lifelong dedication to serving those in need.

Teresita Luis Silva’s incredible journey in the field of social work spans an impressive 60 years. During this time, she has made remarkable contributions, including aiding over 210 college graduates from the most impoverished backgrounds in their pursuit of higher education, offering them hope and a brighter future. Additionally, Ms.

Teresita Luis Silva’s remarkable contributions to society have been recognized on numerous occasions. In 2019, she was honored as one of the three pioneers in advocating for children’s rights in the Philippines, a testament to her tireless commitment to securing a brighter future for the nation’s youth.

Her outstanding leadership also earned recognition from the City Government of Manila, where she was celebrated as an exceptional women leader. Moreover, Sonoptimist International of Sampaloc, Manila, Philippines, lauded her for her outstanding service in achieving universal primary education, highlighting her enduring impact on the community and the nation as a whole.

