Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in expecting 1st child

Their respective agencies confirmed that Da-in is pregnant with their first child on Wednesday, November 1. “We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung-gi’s family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year,” the actor’s agency Human Made said, according to aMeanwhile, Da-In’s agency 9ato Entertainment shared that the actress is “preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year.”

Both labels also expressed their gratitude to the fans who continue to support the celebrity couple. Seung-gi and Da-in’s relationship was first announced to the public in May 2021. At the time, reports said that the two have been dating for over six months.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MLASTANDARD: Santo Tomas chessers undefeated in 1st roundDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: GMs Antonio, Laylo banner elite field in 1st Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess FestivalBattle-scarred Grandmasters Joey Antonio and Darwin Laylo will invade Ozamis City where they spearhead an elite cast in the 1st Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival from November 10-12.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Unionbank gets BSP nod to operate as VASP, 1st in PhilippinesSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: TNT seeks 1st ever win in East Asia Super LeagueDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSMIRROR: Venerable snatches Philippines’ third gold medal in Combat GamesDARIUS VENERABLE flexed just enough muscles to edge South Korea’s Namhun Lee in the men’s Poomsae individual of taekwondo on Monday for the Philippines’s third gold medal in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 22-year-old Venerable scored 9.280 points—5.560 technical skills and 3.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons'Bagong Buwan,' a 2001 drama film directed by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee with Jun Lana, serves as a testament to timeless filmmaking.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕