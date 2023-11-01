DoubleDragon’s subsidiary Hotel101 Global completes land purchase in Madrid, Spain

Following the completion of the land purchase Hotel101 Global has taken full possession of the prime land in Valdebebas Madrid Spain, located in Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid which is surrounded by major landmark buildings and is about a 3-minute walk to the Valdebebas Train Station, 4 minutes walk to IFEMA convention complex, 5 minutes walk to Real Madrid Sports Complex, and around 7 minutes to the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.

The Golden Visa processing and advisory fee that costs about 6,000 EURO will be Free of Charge for those who will purchase 3 Hotel101 units in Madrid Spain from the start of the unit pre-selling until December 31, 2023 or until the units are fully sold out, whichever comes first.JCI Manila, Alfonso Yuchengco Foundation award this year’s 2023 St Therese Calcutta Award (STCA) to Ms.

