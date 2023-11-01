Digitally restored 'Bagong Buwan' opens 5th edition of CCP Cine Icons

Its digitally restored version premiered on the big screen once again during the 5th edition of the CCP Cine Icons held at the GSIS Theater last October 6. “Eye-opener ang pelikula na ito sa akin. Growing up, ang tingin ko sa mga Moro ay violent. Kaya gusto naming ipakita sa tao na mga nanay din ito, mga tatay, kuya, anak. Hindi ito mga figures o bayolenteng tao, tao lang din sila.”

“Si Marilou ay para sa kapayapaan sa sarili,” said Christian Vallez, mentee of the late filmmaker. He recalled having frequent discussions on film, haiku, calligraphy, and Zen with Diaz-Abaya. “Para makabahagi ng kapayaan sa iba, dapat meron ka mismo sa sarili mo.”

“'Bagong Buwan' is the culmination of women working for peace,” said Moran-Floirendo, who brought Diaz-Abaya to Mindanao. “Marilou is very passionate and she has excellent knowledge of the cause of the war. That was why she wanted to push through with this project. She wanted to pursue the truth.”

The CCP Cine Icons is a special program of the CCP Film, Broadcast and New Media Division that honors the country’s newly-minted National Artists. For its fifth edition, it paid tribute to one of the movers in the Second Golden Age of Philippine Cinema, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, who was re-interred at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on October 8, 2023.

