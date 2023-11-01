Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in are soon-to-be parents

“Gratefully, a precious life has come to actress Lee Da In. Currently, actress Lee Da In is preparing to welcome the blessing that will arrive in February of next year, prioritizing her health and stability,” it said.

“We ask for everyone to look upon the blessing that has come to actress Lee Da In with warmth and love, and we will continue to greet you with happy news.”Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 but rose to further popularity as an actor, starring in notable TV series such as "My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho" and "A Korean Odyssey."

Meanwhile, Da In debuted as an actress in 2014. Her last appearance was in the 2020 sci-fi drama "Alice."RELATED VIDEO

