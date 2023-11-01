HEAD TOPICS

Korean actor Lee Seung-gi, celebrity wife expecting their first baby

manilabulletin1 min.

Korean star couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are expecting their first baby, announcing the good news nearly seven months after getting married.

“Currently, actor Lee Da-in is preparing to welcome the blessing that will come in February next year, prioritizing health and stability,” said 9-Ato Entertainment, her agency. It added, “We ask for your warm gaze and love for the precious blessing that has come to actor Lee Da-in, and we will continue to greet you with good news.” “We would like to share the news of a precious life that has come to Lee Seung-gi's family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. I hope you will send your warm blessings and support to Lee Seung-gi,” it said.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in revealed their relationship in May 2021 and Lee Seung-gi announced their marriage last Feb. 7. Lee Da-in is the daughter of Korean actress Kyeon Mi-ri, who became famous portraying the villain Lady Choi in the hit drama “Jewel in the Palace.”

Philippines Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first childKorean star Lee Seung-gi is going to be a father soon with his wife, actress Lee Da-in pregnant with their first child. 
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in expecting 1st childThe two tied the knot in April
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Soju gets a starring role in the Korean waveSouth Korea’s soju has a cultural and historical significance that extends beyond its role as a trope in K-dramas.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Korean singer Moon Jong-up returns after more than 2 years with new albumKorean singer Moon Jong-up, who debuted in boy band B.A.P, returned to the music scene after two years and three months with a new album.&nbsp;
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Two S. Korean police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: YonhapSEOUL,&nbsp;South Korea– Two South Korean police officers were stabbed outside a compound that houses the presidential office in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Korean bank keen to fund Samar coastal road projectSunStar Publishing Inc.
Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕