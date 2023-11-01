Korean actor Lee Seung-gi, celebrity wife expecting their first baby

“Currently, actor Lee Da-in is preparing to welcome the blessing that will come in February next year, prioritizing health and stability,” said 9-Ato Entertainment, her agency. It added, “We ask for your warm gaze and love for the precious blessing that has come to actor Lee Da-in, and we will continue to greet you with good news.” “We would like to share the news of a precious life that has come to Lee Seung-gi's family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. I hope you will send your warm blessings and support to Lee Seung-gi,” it said.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in revealed their relationship in May 2021 and Lee Seung-gi announced their marriage last Feb. 7. Lee Da-in is the daughter of Korean actress Kyeon Mi-ri, who became famous portraying the villain Lady Choi in the hit drama “Jewel in the Palace.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHILSTARNEWS: Lee Seung Gi, Lee Da In expecting first childKorean star Lee Seung-gi is going to be a father soon with his wife, actress Lee Da-in pregnant with their first child.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in expecting 1st childThe two tied the knot in April

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Soju gets a starring role in the Korean waveSouth Korea’s soju has a cultural and historical significance that extends beyond its role as a trope in K-dramas.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Korean singer Moon Jong-up returns after more than 2 years with new albumKorean singer Moon Jong-up, who debuted in boy band B.A.P, returned to the music scene after two years and three months with a new album.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

MANILABULLETIN: Two S. Korean police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: YonhapSEOUL, South Korea– Two South Korean police officers were stabbed outside a compound that houses the presidential office in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Korean bank keen to fund Samar coastal road projectSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕