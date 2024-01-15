Israel-Hamas conflict enters 100th day as Netanyahu vows to destroy militant group

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 100th day on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “no one will stop us” from destroying the militant group. The conflict has triggered a humanitarian crisis, with more than 23,000 people reported killed in Gaza and much of the besieged Palestinian territory reduced to rubble, as fears grow that fighting could engulf the wider region.

Fresh strikes hit Iran-backed Huthis in Yemen on Saturday after the rebels warned of more attacks in support of Gaza on what they deem Israeli-linked Red Sea shipping. The US Central Command said its forces hit a Huthi radar site, a day after the first strikes by US and British forces on rebel sites in Yemen. The war in Gaza was triggered on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack from the Gaza Strip that resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures





