Denmark's Queen Margrethe abdicates, son becomes King Frederik X

Denmark turns a page in its history on Sunday when Queen Margrethe abdicates and her son becomes King Frederik X, with more than 100,000 Danes expected to turn out for the unprecedented event. Thousands of people began assembling early Sunday outside Copenhagen's Christiansborg Palace despite the winter chill, many bundled up in warm bonnets and ski pants to ward off the freezing temperatures.

The hugely popular Queen Margrethe II, 83, will leave her residence at Copenhagen's Amalienborg Palace shortly after 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) for a short carriage ride to Christiansborg Palace, the seat of government and parliament. There, at a Council of State at 2 pm, she will sign a declaration of abdication ending her 52-year reign, only the second time a Danish sovereign has stepped down, the last one Erik III almost nine centuries ago in 114





