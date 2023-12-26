Israel intensifies fighting against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war. The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the death of over 1,140 people.





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants expiresA temporary truce between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants has expired without a deal to extend it. The truce allowed for the exchange of hostages and prisoners, as well as the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Netanyahu Visits Troops in Gaza as Hamas Frees HostagesIsrael's Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Gaza while Hamas releases 17 hostages, including a 4-year-old girl who witnessed her parents' killing. The International Committee of the Red Cross successfully transfers the hostages. Hamas releases Israelis, Thais, and a Russian citizen, while Israel releases Palestinian teenagers. Hamas expresses willingness to extend the truce for more prisoner exchanges.

Source: interaksyon - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Hamas not satisfied with Israel's proposals for truce extensionA Hamas source said Wednesday, hours before a truce in fighting with Israel in the Gaza Strip was set to expire, that the Palestinian militant group was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for another extension.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Truce between Israel and Hamas nears endThe truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final 24 hours Monday, with the militant group saying it was willing to extend the pause after it freed more hostages, including a 4-year-old orphaned by its attack. READ:

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israel resumes deadly bombardments in Gaza as truce collapsesIsrael carried out deadly bombardments in Gaza for a second day on Saturday after a week-long truce with Hamas collapsed despite international calls for an extension.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »