Israel intensifies fighting against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war. The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the death of over 1,140 people.
Netanyahu Visits Troops in Gaza as Hamas Frees HostagesIsrael's Prime Minister Netanyahu visits Gaza while Hamas releases 17 hostages, including a 4-year-old girl who witnessed her parents' killing. The International Committee of the Red Cross successfully transfers the hostages. Hamas releases Israelis, Thais, and a Russian citizen, while Israel releases Palestinian teenagers. Hamas expresses willingness to extend the truce for more prisoner exchanges.
Hamas not satisfied with Israel's proposals for truce extensionA Hamas source said Wednesday, hours before a truce in fighting with Israel in the Gaza Strip was set to expire, that the Palestinian militant group was not satisfied with Israel's proposals for another extension.
