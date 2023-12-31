Israel's War on Hamas in Gaza to Continue, Says Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza will continue for many more months, despite international calls for a cease-fire. Israel thanked the Biden administration for its support and approval of emergency weapons sales. Israeli warplanes targeted refugee camps in Gaza, while ground forces advanced in Khan Younis.





Israel Intensifies Fighting Against Hamas in GazaIsrael intensifies its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, worsening the dire conditions for civilians. Pope Francis calls for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages. Christmas festivities in Bethlehem are cancelled due to the war.

War in Gaza Kills Over 21,000, WHO Warns of Grave PerilThe Hamas-run Gaza Strip’s health ministry has said war with Israel has killed more than 21,000, as Israel kept pounding the besieged territory with air strikes and shelling. The World Health Organization (WHO) said Gazans were in “grave peril” after more than 11 weeks of fighting—triggered by Hamas’s deadly Oct 7 attacks on Israel—which left most hospitals in the Palestinian territory out of action and led to “acute hunger.” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the international community to take “urgent steps to alleviate the grave peril facing the population of Gaza and jeopardizing the ability of humanitarian workers to help” the many in need

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

Egypt hosts Hamas delegation for talks on ending Gaza warEgypt is due to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks aimed at putting an end to the war with Israel. Israeli shelling near a hospital in Gaza has caused numerous casualties. The UN estimates that an additional 100,000 displaced people have arrived in the southern border city of Rafah.

US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with HamasNearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

Israel Prepared for Long Battle as Cease-Fire Hopes Fade in GazaBattles raged across Gaza on Sunday as Israel indicated it was prepared to fight for months or longer to defeat the territory’s Hamas rulers, and a key mediator said willingness to discuss a cease-fire was fading.

