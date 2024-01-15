Americans Should Be Ashamed of Themselves for Supporting Israeli Massacre of Palestinians

WITH South Africa's bold, watershed move to file on January 11 a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide and with the US' continued military and diplomatic support for the Israelis' non-stop massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Americans should be ashamed of themselves.

How can a people claiming to be the champions of humanity's noblest values, human rights and democracy especially allow the Frankenstein monster they helped create and mainly nurtured, Israel, to massacre over 23,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 8,000 children, in just three months? Over 1,000 Palestinian children have been amputated of their legs or arms because of the Israelis' indiscriminate bombings. And such atrocities are even witnessed in real-time all around the world.The ferocity of the Israelis has been such that they have bombed even hospitals and refugee camps as well as convoys of refugees fleeing as they themselves ordered northern Gaz





