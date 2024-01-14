Netanyahu: Israel will continue war against Hamas despite world court hearings

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel will continue its war against Hamas until victory, disregarding the International Court of Justice's hearings on allegations of genocide against Palestinians. Netanyahu emphasized that no one, including the world court, will be able to stop them.





