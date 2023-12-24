US International Image Suffers as Biden Backs Israel in Conflict with Hamas

Nearly three years after United States President Joe Biden took office vowing 'America is back,' the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas. In one step back from the newfound isolation, the US, after painstaking negotiations, let through last Friday a United Nations Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid for the battered Gaza Strip, after vetoing two earlier calls to halt the fighting.

But the US still remained apart from some of its closest allies — the United Kingdom, France and Japan — which backed the resolution. The US abstained, joined only by Russia. A week earlier in the full General Assembly, the US was joined by only two European partners, Austria and the Czech Republic, and none of its Asian allies in voting against a nonbinding ceasefire call in the war triggered by Hamas' bloody raids into southern Israel on October 7





