False Claim of Tsunami Hitting Surigao City

The Facebook page of Katagumpay Blaan Vlog falsely claimed that a tsunami hit Surigao City on December 6, 2023 following a Magnitude 7.2 earthquake. However, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed that no such earthquake or tsunami occurred. The false information was accompanied by a video showing large waves hitting structures by the sea.





