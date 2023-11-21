Sonshine Media Network International faces potential violations for false information dissemination

The National Telecommunications Commission and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas identified potential violations by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) after one of its anchors claimed Speaker Martin Romualdez spent P1.8 billion on travel in a year, an allegation debunked by officials of the House of Representatives based on their official records.

The allegation made by SMNI host Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz in the SMNI program “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan” was discussed during Thursday’s House committee on legislative franchises hearing. “There appears to be infractions on certain provisions of the franchise, particularly the reference provision on Section 4 on the responsibility of the franchisee not to use the station or its facilities for the dissemination of willful or false information,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said. Blanco was referring to the provision in Republic Act No. 11422, which granted a 25-year franchise renewal in 2019 to SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corp. of the Philippine





MlaStandard » / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN Philippines receives 2023 SKAL International Tourism Award for MediaCNN Philippines has received the 2023 SKAL International Tourism Award for Media in recognition of its contributions to the country's travel and tourism industry.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

International media deny allegations against Gaza photographersThe controversy started with an online post by HonestReporting, an organization that highlights media coverage considered unfavorable to Israel.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

MORE Power invests P1.5b to expand networkDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

PhilHealth earmarks P72m to Quezon Primary Care Provider Network's Konsulta SandboxDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

DITO continues winning streak at Opensignal Mobile Network Experience AwardsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

GMA Network hailed 'Television Station of the Year' by MOPCGMA Network's dedication to providing accurate, comprehensive, timely news and information, as well as innovative and superior entertainment, was given recognition by the Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC).

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »