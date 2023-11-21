Sonshine Media Network International faces potential violations for false information dissemination

The National Telecommunications Commission and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas identified potential violations by Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) after one of its anchors claimed Speaker Martin Romualdez spent P1.8 billion on travel in a year, an allegation debunked by officials of the House of Representatives based on their official records.
The allegation made by SMNI host Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz in the SMNI program “Laban Kasama Ang Bayan” was discussed during Thursday’s House committee on legislative franchises hearing. “There appears to be infractions on certain provisions of the franchise, particularly the reference provision on Section 4 on the responsibility of the franchisee not to use the station or its facilities for the dissemination of willful or false information,” NTC Deputy Commissioner Alvin Blanco said. Blanco was referring to the provision in Republic Act No. 11422, which granted a 25-year franchise renewal in 2019 to SMNI, legally operating as Swara Sug Media Corp. of the Philippine
