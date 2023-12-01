False Claim: SSS Deposited Money for P1,000 Pension Increase

A video posted on the YouTube Channel of Balitang Pinas is claiming that the Social Security System has deposited in banks the money for the supposed P1,000 pension increase. This is false. The video only shows people receiving cash from unspecified sources and uses a voice clip taken during a Senate hearing on the budget of the National Commission for Senior Citizens.





SSS signs MOA with BOC, PPA for social security of personnel
ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Social Security System (SSS), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) signed a Memorandum of Agreement on Tuesday, November 7, in a hotel here for the social security coverage of job order and contractual personnel of these three offices who are not covered by the Government Service Insurance System...

