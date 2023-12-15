Timely intervention leads to release of detained media persons

The timely intervention by a group of 'cavaliers' — some 30 Philippine Military Academy graduates — in favor of Dr. Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey 'Ka Eric' Celiz of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), who had been detained by the House of Representatives for allegedly peddling fake news about Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez's traveling expenses, has prompted the House to release the two media persons for 'humanitarian reasons.

'This has left an unnecessary scar in the image of the House and its powerful speaker, and called attention to the role that our retired military corps would be playing in our political life from here on.The House could have saved itself the trouble and the unnecessary embarrassment by simply dismissing the broadcasters' report or commentary as totally unfounded, and asking them to correct it, as is the regular function of journalism and broadcasting whenever they commit an error, without threatening their constitutional rights and liberties, and the legislative franchise of SMN





