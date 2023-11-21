Teacher invokes freedom of expression, denies child abuse claim

For posting a video on Facebook about a police officer stopping traffic along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City to allow a VIP to pass by, a private school teacher is now facing sharing of fake news and child abuse complaints before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.





QC police sue person who shared viral ‘VIP’ Commonwealth traffic videoThe complaint cites Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, the same law that the Rodrigo Duterte administration used against netizens who criticized his government's COVID-19 response

