Confidential Funds for West Philippine Sea Defense to Continue Despite Threats

Confidential funds amounting to P1.23 billion will still go to government agencies defending the West Philippine Sea despite threats and intimidation from former President Rodrigo Duterte. Quezon City Rep. Franz Pumaren assured that the House of Representatives will not be affected by these tactics.





cebudailynews » / 🏆 8. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippines: The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

President Marcos declares joint maritime and air patrols with US in West Philippine SeaPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the start of joint maritime and air patrols between the Philippines and the US in the West Philippine Sea. The initiative aims to enhance regional security and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

President Marcos to Meet with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Discuss West Philippine Sea Tensions(UPDATE) PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday said that he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss ways to defuse tensions in the West Philippine Sea. The meeting is scheduled a day after Marcos held talks with United States Vice President Kamala Harris at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco, California. READ:

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Philippines and US Begin Joint Maritime and Aerial Patrols in West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos said that the joint patrol is a collaborative effort between the AFP and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, established through an agreement by the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board of both nations. Read:

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »