Confidential Funds for West Philippine Sea Defense to Continue Despite Threats

Confidential funds amounting to P1.23 billion will still go to government agencies defending the West Philippine Sea despite threats and intimidation from former President Rodrigo Duterte. Quezon City Rep. Franz Pumaren assured that the House of Representatives will not be affected by these tactics.
Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.
China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.
Philippines and US Begin Joint Maritime and Aerial Patrols in West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos said that the joint patrol is a collaborative effort between the AFP and the United States Indo-Pacific Command, established through an agreement by the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board of both nations. Read:
