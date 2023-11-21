President Marcos declares joint maritime and air patrols with US in West Philippine Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday declared the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea. In a post on the social media platform X, President Marcos said the initiative was a testament to the administration’s commitment to enhancing the interoperability of the country’s maritime and air patrols.
“Today marks the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols— a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea,” Mr. Marcos said in his post. “Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests,” he adde
Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.
Marcos calls command conference on West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos convened yesterday his security and defense officials for a command conference at Malacañang where they discussed the disruption by the Chinese of a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, wherein one of its ships slightly hit a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a "dangerous and provocative" maneuver.
West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PMChina's aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea is expected to highlight President Marcos' discussions today with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Malacañang said.
