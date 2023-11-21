President Marcos declares joint maritime and air patrols with US in West Philippine Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday declared the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea. In a post on the social media platform X, President Marcos said the initiative was a testament to the administration’s commitment to enhancing the interoperability of the country’s maritime and air patrols.

“Today marks the beginning of joint maritime and air patrols— a collaborative effort between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command in the West Philippine Sea,” Mr. Marcos said in his post. “Through collaborative efforts, we aim to enhance regional security and foster a seamless partnership with the United States in safeguarding our shared interests,” he adde





