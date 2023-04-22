Local Paper Manufacturers Call for Regulation of Imported Paper

A local trade association of paper manufacturers has formally asked the government to draw up measures to regulate the influx of imported paper, lamenting that it was hurting local producers to the point that it has led to the temporary shutdown of nearly two dozen factories.

The Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (Pulpapel) said that it had a dialogue with officials from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently, and requested for safeguard and antidumping measures on imported recycled packaging papers used in making corrugated carton boxes





inquirerdotnet » / 🏆 3. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salceda suggests supporting local jeepney manufacturers for modernizationAlbay 2nd District Joey Salceda has suggested that ample support be given to local jeepney manufacturers as the government looks to modernize jeepneys, saying that Filipino-made vehicles can be efficient and environment-friendly. | GabrielLaluINQ

Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »

Local construction materials manufacturers appeal to ‘Build LoKal'The country’s largest construction materials manufacturers issued an appeal for companies to “Build Lokal” by patronizing the use of local building materials in their projects over imported products to support the growth of domestic manufacturing.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Davao City had P2.6B in confidential funds from 2016-2022Philippine legal experts call for new laws on auditing confidential funds given to local governments.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Food makers resist gov’t pleaJust 6 of 29 manufacturers OK DTI call to defer price hikes for holidays Food manufacturers are resisting government’s request

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Surge of cheap paper imports leads locals to shut down operationsA LAWMAKER urged the government to look into the influx of paper being imported into the country by traders at “undervalued” prices, as well as the possible violation of anti-dumping measures, saying these have prompted local paper manufacturers to conduct unscheduled shutdowns of operations for the past two years. At…

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Taiwanese manufacturers, logistics firms keen on PH expansionTaiwanese firms engaged in industrial parts manufacturing, trading, and logistics are keen on expanding their operations in the Philippines, according to the Board of Investments (BOI). ManilaBulletin

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »