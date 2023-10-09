Philippines and US Begin Joint Maritime and Aerial Patrols in West Philippine Sea

The Philippines and the United States have started joint maritime and aerial patrols in the West Philippine Sea. This collaborative effort aims to enhance regional security and strengthen the partnership between the two nations. The patrols are part of a series of events agreed upon by the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) of both countries.





