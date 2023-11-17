President Marcos to Meet with Chinese Leader Xi Jinping to Discuss West Philippine Sea Tensions

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss tensions in the West Philippine Sea . This comes after his meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the APEC Summit. They discussed the Philippine assessment of the situation and possible ways forward.





