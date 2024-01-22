Carlos Yulo Reflects on Challenging World Artistics Gymnastics Championships

Carlos Yulo considers the World Artistics Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, as one of the hardest tournaments he has competed in. He missed the all-around final after a disastrous performance in the still rings and vault. Despite this, he still qualified for the Olympics in the floor exercise.





