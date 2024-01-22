Iran Launches Satellite into Highest Orbit Amidst Tensions in the Middle East

Iran announced the successful launch of a satellite into its highest orbit yet, raising concerns about its ballistic missile program. Tensions in the Middle East are already high due to Israel's conflict with Hamas and recent airstrikes between Iran and Pakistan. The US conducted strikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels, while Iranian-backed militias in Iraq targeted a base housing US troops. The Iranian Soraya satellite was placed in an orbit 750 kilometers above the Earth's surface.





