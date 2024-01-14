The Year of Carlos and Sarina Agassi: A Musical Journey

The Agassis released a total of 25 tracks in 2023. That’s more than two full-length albums’ worth of material. Now that you’ve read all the year-end essays of the people that matter to you, let’s talk about how 2023 was the year of Carlos Agassi and Sarina Agassi. Seemingly out of nowhere, the husband-and-wife duo started churning out singles on a regular basis, blessing our feeds and group chats with much-needed GV and hilarity.





