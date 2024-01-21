Yulo's goal: Paris Olympics medal

Carlos Yulo considers the World Artistics Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, as one of the hardest tournaments he has competed in. He missed the all-around final of the Paris Olympics qualifying event after a disastrous performance. Despite this, he still qualified for the Olympics in the floor exercise.





