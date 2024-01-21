Alec Baldwin indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in fatal shooting

Alec Baldwin has been indicted on a felony involuntary manslaughter charge for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico. Baldwin pointed a gun at the cinematographer during rehearsal when it went off, killing her. Prosecutors reopened the case after a new analysis of the gun. Baldwin's defense attorneys plan to fight the charge.
