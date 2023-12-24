Israeli Army Battles Palestinian Militants in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army battled with Palestinian militants as it encircled the main southern city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip. The UN Security Council demanded aid be rushed to Gaza "at scale" as the head of the World Health Organization warned of a looming famine in the besieged Palestinian territory.





