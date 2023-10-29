Buhain calls for cooperation among Philippine aquatics community

According to Buhain, who also serves as Congressman for the 1st District of Batangas, the process of achieving full compliance was very tedious, starting from the time the previous administration (Philippine Swimming, Inc.) was suspended, to the consequential decision of the International Swimming Federation and the POC.

“On behalf of our President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas, I would like to thank the World Aquatics Bureau headed by President Husain AL Musallam and Executive Director Brent Nowicki for the full recognition of Philippine Aquatics Inc .as Regular member,” said Buhain, an Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

In a memorandum sent to Vargas, dated Oct. 18, the World Aquatics Bureau confirmed the formal recognition of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. as a member of the World Aquatics. “This decision has been taken by unanimous vote of the World Aquatics Bureau in accordance with Articles 5.3 and 5.4 of the World Aquatics Constitution,” stated in the memo signed by WA Executive Director Brent J. Nowicki and copy furnished POC President Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino. headtopics.com

The WA recognition of PAI was the vital piece of document used by the POC General Assembly during its meeting last Oct. 27, in formally accepting the group of Vargas as the official swimming body in the country, replacing the suspended PSI.

Buhain also expressed thanks to the Philippine Olympic Committee General Assembly for unanimously voting to approve their recognition as the only NSA for Aquatics in the country. “With this recognition, we can now honorably represent the Philippines in international competitions,” said Buhain. headtopics.com

With renewed leadership thrust, Buhain urged full cooperation and understanding of the whole aquatics community as the PAI will start a new system for tryouts to make pre-identified international and/or local competitions as National Team members.

