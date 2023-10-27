How Philippine halal can be globally competitive

Come to think that we have other markets to tap like other Middle Eastern countries, North Africa, Southeast Asia, East Asia, North America, Europe, and other areasI think what the Philippine halal needs to be globally competitive is a holistic program, including the role of marketing and support mechanisms in the global perspective.1.

2.We should clearly define what halal is. It goes beyond dietary restrictions to include treatment of animals and lifestyle practices and refers to practices and behaviors that are considered permissible according to Islamic teachings.It could be a part of the vision of President Bongbong Marcos to gain more investments which will translate into higher economic activity, more quality jobs and better quality of life for Filipinos.

The plan is to tap the growing demand from 1.9 billion Muslims across 57 countries spanning Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas, plus the local market.4.We need to have an effective domestic marketing. Halal is for everybody – a way of life that inculcates purity in oneself. headtopics.com

Just like in the Maharlika Investment Fund where clear IRRs are imperative and should be acceptable to all stakeholders, a well written law and IRR for the halal sector will come in handy for both the national government and the investors.6. The DTI should actively promote halal, from local to global stage, with generally-accepted marketing principles and branding strategy.

Switzerland, for example, has no cacao production, but by importing raw materials and efficient processes, they produce the best chocolates in the world. In a recent visit to Brunei, the Trade Minister showed us a halal chicken plant run by many Filipinos including 15 who came from Luzon who are not even Muslims. headtopics.com

7.The Philippines should identify the markets for Halal products, including ingredients, finished products, services or manpower.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Useless dialogue with BeijingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Early detection, timely diagnosis still best cancer cure, say expertsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Veterans have lots of stories to tellDefining the News Read more ⮕

Elon Musk teases audio and video calls at XDefining the News Read more ⮕

Biden, Australian PM toast ties in face of world crisesDefining the News Read more ⮕

At least 22 dead in Maine shootings, gunman at largeDefining the News Read more ⮕