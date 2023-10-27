Philippine Aquatics Inc. gets PH Olympic Committee approval

A new swimming body has been recognized after the Philippine Swimming Inc. was dropped from the membership of the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The new national sports association for aquatics sports known as Philippine Aquatics Inc. will take its place in the POC’s list of members. The POC General Assembly gave the nod to accept Philippine Aquatics Inc. from its roster of members following a meeting Friday at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Paranaque.

“We have removed PSI from membership due to non-recognition of the international federation. The approval of the new federation of swimming was passed by the membership committee,” said POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham Tolentino. headtopics.com

The removal of the PSI from the POC’s membership comes 10 months after the World Aquatics or FINA, withdrew is recognition of the PSI Board members and its head Lailani Velasco. Philippine Aquatics president Michael Vargas said the recognition paves the way for smoother operations for the swimming NSA, with a alot of national and international events set to go on in the coming months.

Philippine Aquatics, Inc., according to Vargas, is now awaiting the final schedule of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships following the postponement of its hosting this December. “We’re excited, finally. It’s been a long journey for us. Hindi biglaan. Matagal din ito,” said Vargas. headtopics.com

Asian Aquatics, through its president Sheikh Khalid B Al Sabah, will give final confirmation on the new date of the Asian Age Group meet by Nov. 4.Foundry for AI by Rackspace Partners with Straits Interactive to Launch AI Data Protection Officer on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Organizers await Asian Aquatics' response on postponement of Asian Age Group swim tiltThe Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PA) clarified that the postponement for the hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships has not yet been confirmed Read more ⮕

Bright Kindle Resources & Investments Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright Kindle Resources & Investments Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' MeetingDefining the News Read more ⮕

Brawner: No need to invoke MDT over West Philippine Sea collisionsArmed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday said there is no need yet to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States over the recent collisions of Philippine and Chinese vessels near Ayungin Shoal. Read more ⮕

Philippine shares post modest gains to close at 6,054Philippine shares joined a regional upswing but market activity remains low. Read more ⮕

Vice Ganda criticizes Philippine Airlines for response to delayed, overbooked flightVice Ganda refutes the airline's claims, stating that he was told by staff that the flight was overbooked and that his seat was given to another passenger Read more ⮕