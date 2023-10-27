Airbnb bookings give P45.7 million boost to Philippine GDP, employment in 2022 — report

The research by independent United Kingdom-based think tank Oxford Economics, commissioned by Airbnb learned that activities booked through the platform contributed P45.7 million (US $480 million) to the Gross Domestic Product of the Philippines in 2022.

The research attributed the platform’s contribution to the Philippine economy to Airbnb guests who spent a total of P47.7 million (US $876 million) in the country. They made purchases in various business establishments such as in restaurants, retail stores and on transportation.

In late June, the Department of Tourism rebranded the Philippines’ tourism campaign to “Love the Philippines,” taking into consideration the “changed traveler’s” behavior. In a presentation during the launch of the rebranded tourism campaign, Marie Adriano, marketing firm DDB Group Philippines’ brand and strategic planner, cited that there was a change in the preference of travelers who are now going beyond leisure. headtopics.com

An online travel survey titled “The Evolving Landscape of Domestic Travel in the Philippines: A study of travelers and tourism enterprises amidst the pandemic,” released by the DOT in February 2021, determined that most of the respondents see travel as a way to keep their sanity.

The Airbnb exec said that their company is committed to collaborating with government and communities to rebuild tourism economies. Meanwhile, the Airbnb report released last October 3, presented results covering the twelve month period up to and including March 2023, referred to as 2022. It said that this represents the first full year after the Philippines opened its borders to international travelers. headtopics.com

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry to hold the country’s first...

Read more:

PhilstarNews »