Philippine aquatics community urged to foster cooperation

According to Buhain, who also serves as Congressman for the 1st District of Batangas, the process of achieving full compliance was very tedious, starting from the time the previous administration (Philippine Swimming Inc.) was suspended, to the consequential decision of the International Swimming Federation and the POC.

“This decision has been taken by unanimous vote of the World Aquatics Bureau in accordance with Articles 5.3 and 5.4 of the World Aquatics Constitution,” stated in the memo signed by WA Executive Director Brent J. Nowicki and copy furnished to POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

“With this recognition, we can now honorably represent the Philippines in international competitions,” said Buhain. “Additional pre-identified competitions will be announced as soon as they are approved by the PAI and confirmed. For the 46th Sea Age Group, the Qualifying Time is 3rd place time of the 45th edition of the Southeast Asian Age Group held in Jakarta. Qualifiers will be fully sponsored by the PAI,” added Buhain. headtopics.com

