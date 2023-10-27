China escalating its bullying in West Philippine Sea?

WHEN the attention of the international community was focused on the pandemic, China escalated its bullying tactics in the South China Sea, preventing rival claimants from exploiting the living and non-living resources of the sea they are entitled to under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) despite China's claims being completely without historical, factual or legal basis.

Evidence of this was the brutal, intentional ramming by a Chinese coast guard vessel to interdict Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels on a resupply mission to the MV Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal while the Chinese soldiers were barking to the Filipinos that the latter were trespassing the sovereign territory of China!China's renewed aggressiveness is alarming because it borrows from the egregious tactics of Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify his unprovoked, criminal invasion of...

