Jerom Lastimosa suffers full ACL tear after 8-minute UAAP Season 86 debut

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – What was meant to be an inspiring swan song turned into a sad requiem as Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa has officially been diagnosed with a full ACL tear, TV reports revealed on Sunday, October 29.

With this unfortunate development, the Gilas Pilipinas prospect’s collegiate career has more than likely reached an unceremonious end after just anPlaying in just his season debut after sitting out the entire UAAP Season 86 first round, Lastimosa was actually quickly getting his groove back, drilling a pull-up three early in the second quarter and even getting a block. headtopics.com

Disaster struck, however, midway through the third quarter, as the graduating guard collided knees with UP’s Gerry Abadiano, and had to be carried by his teammates back to the locker room.Just like that, Jerom Lastimosa's return is likely over as he is carried off the court by his Adamson teammates after knocking knees with UP's Gerry Abadiano with 5:19 left in the third quarter.

If this is indeed the end of his UAAP career, Lastimosa will finish with two Final Four appearances in four seasons, and had his jersey retired by the university prior to Season 86.

