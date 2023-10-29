What is a COP?

AFP unpacks the workings of the high-level summit, where countries will aim to thrash out a new agreement as accelerating climate change threatens the world with costly and destructive consequences.COP stands for Conference of the Parties, referring to the 198 parties including the European Union that have signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, originally adopted in Brazil in 1992.

Numerous lobbyists, NGOs, international organisations and other observers gather on the sidelines of the talks. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has dismissed COPs as "greenwashing machines", summing up the result of a recent summit as "bla, bla, bla".

The accord was the first to unite the international community behind the goal of keeping global temperature rises "well below" two degrees Celsius compared with industrial levels, and to 1.5C if possible. headtopics.com

But Jaber and others see it as an opportunity for a business leader from the fossil fuel industry to discuss the energy transition, which will once again be a key topic of discussion. The world is"failing" on a pledge to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030, with global losses increasing last year, a group...

Junglers cop individual honors as Karltzy wins Season MVP, Matt bags Best RookieECHO’s Karl “Karltzy” Nepomuceno and Omega Esports’ Ron Matthew “Matt” Papag topped the individual honors in the MPL Philippines Season 12 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the EVM Convention Center. Read more ⮕

Cop is person of interest in beauty queen’s disappearanceA policeman has been tagged as a person of interest in the case of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 candidate Catherine Camilon. Read more ⮕

Missing beauty queen case: Cop now a person of interestDefining the News Read more ⮕

Cop a 'person of interest' in beauty queen's casePhilippine authorities identified a police officer as a person of interest in the disappearance of beauty pageant contestant Catherine Camilon. Read more ⮕

Ten key moments in the climate change fightAhead of UN climate talks in Dubai from November 30, here are 10 key dates in the battle against global warming. Read more ⮕

Bae Suzy on role with ‘many scars’ in K-drama ‘Doona!’Bae Suzy talks about her character in the romance K-drama ‘Doona!’. Read more ⮕