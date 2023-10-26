Bolden scores brace, powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei

Bolden, the lone Filipina to score in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, aided in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei.

The victory upped the Filipinas' confidence as they prepare for a tougher assignment against host Australia on Sunday. Bolden scored from the penalty box in the 54th minute, enabling the nationals to tie the score against the Taiwanese side.

Katrina Guillou then gave the Filipinas the lead in the 60th minute by converting a pass from Tahnai Annis. Boden then followed it up with her second goal -- and 28th overall for the team -- in the 82nd minute of the match to hike their lead to 3-1.The Filipinas previously eliminated the Chinese Taipei squad during the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. That victory propelled the Philippines to its historic first Women’s World Cup appearance. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABSCBNNews »

Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden, Katrina Guillou, and second-half substitute Chandler McDaniel deliver as the Philippine women’s football team scores a crucial win in the second round of the Olympic qualifying matches Read more ⮕

Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second roundSarina Bolden stepped up as the Philippine women’s national football team turned back 38th-ranked Chinese Taipei, 4-1, in the second round of the AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium, HBF Park. Read more ⮕

Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiersSarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament. Read more ⮕

Filipinas take on Chinese Taipei in Olympic football qualifiersAfter historic campaigns in the World Cup and Asian Games, the Philippine women’s football team returns to action against Chinese Taipei to open the second round of the Asian Olympic qualifiers Read more ⮕

Filipinas tangle with C. TaipeiOn the heels of milestones in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Asian Games, the Filipinas continue their history-making efforts, this time with the Paris Olympics on their sights. Read more ⮕

Filipinas demolish Taiwanese in Olympic Qualifying TournamentThe Filipinas got off to a rousing start as they scored an emphatic 4-1 win over Taiwan in the second round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the HBF Park in Perth, Australia on Thursday, October 26. Read more ⮕