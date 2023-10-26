Sarina Bolden tows Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic Qualifiers second round

From down a goal in the second half, the world No. 44 Filipinas came through with four consecutive goals to dismantle the Chinese Taipei side. Bolden tallied a brace for the Philippines to finish with her 28th goal for the nation.

Though the Philippines was unable to make a breakthrough in the first half, the Nationals held most of the possession and created chances for themselves. Both squads settled for a stalemate in the first half, before Hsu Yi-yun opened as soon as the second half kicked off to put Chinese Taipei on top in the 47th minute.

However, it didn’t take long for the Filipinas to find an equalizer when Meryll Serrano was fouled by Zhuo Li-ping inside the box, giving the Philippines a penalty kick that Bolden slotted past the opposing keeper seven minutes later. headtopics.com

Not even long after, the Filipinas took the lead when Katrina Guillou, who was called offside in the first half, finally tallied a goal to her name off a Tahnai Annis pass in the 61st minute of the match. Playing with much more confidence and ease, Bolden’s brace came seven minutes before the regulation ended when she fired a rebounded ball from a Quinley Quezada miss.

It was Bolden’s fifth goal in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament after having scored three in the first round and the most for any present Filipinas. Filipinas head coach Mark Torcasa then decided to get some fresh legs on the pitch and subbed in Chandler McDaniel for Bolden. headtopics.com

In the last minute before stoppage time, Chandler did not disappoint and made her substitution count when she found the back of the net off an Angie Beard cross. The Filipinas boosted their chances in the second round action, but will face the real acid test against Sam Kerr’s Australia in a much-anticipated matchup on Sunday, Oct. 29.

