Bolden asserts scoring prowess as Filipinas drub Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiers

With the result, the Filipinas head into their mega clash against Australia with three points and a +3 goal difference.MANILA, Philippines — Sarina Bolden continued to increase her lead over Quinley Quezada as the Filipinas’ all-time leading scorer after tallying a brace in the Philippines' 4-1 win over Chinese Taipei during the 2nd round of the AFC Olympic Qualifying Tournament at HBF Park in Perth, Australia on Thursday.

The forward first scored the crucial equalizer at the 54th minute, when she slotted in the penalty after Meryll Serrano was tripped inside the box by a Taiwanese defender. Hsu’s conversion jolted the Filipinas awake as they ended scoring four goals in the last 40 minutes of play.

Bolden then found the back of the net anew in the 83rd minute to complete her brace, before substitute Chandler McDaniel added the icing on the cake with a goal near the end of 90 minutes. Of note, only the three group winners and the best second placed team move on to the next round of qualifiers, meaning goal difference may become a crucial tiebreaker for teams.

