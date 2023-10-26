Facebook parent Meta posts sharply higher profit in 3Q

FACEBOOK parent Meta on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023 posted sharply higher earnings for the third quarter, boosted by an increase in advertising revenue and lower expenses after it laid off thousands of workers.The stronger-than-expected results followed Google parent Alphabet’s report Tuesday showing a rebound in earnings and revenue growth — a sign the online-advertising market is picking up after a slump in the past couple of years.Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, said that it earned US$11.

“This landmark lawsuit could herald a seismic shift in how social media platforms approach product features and user engagement,” Goldman said. “That said, even as tech stocks face uncertainty, Meta’s consistent performance cements its leadership in the digital realm.”The number of monthly active users on its “family of apps” that include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, was 3.96 billion as of the end of the quarter, up seven percent from a year earlier.

