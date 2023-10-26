Officials condemn election-related killings in Bangsamoro region

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters via Viber message Thursday that criminal cases had been filed against the detained 12 suspects in a gun attack that killed two aspirants for elective barangay posts in two areas in Cotabato and a companion.
Bangsamoro Local Government Naguib Sinarimbo on Thursday commended the Cotabato City Police Office and the Philippine Navy’s 5th Marine Battalion for the prompt arrest of the 12 men tagged in the attack, for many residents here a premeditated offense.
“We condemn that senseless, barbaric act. The culprits must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law,” Sinarimbo, spokesperson of the Bangsamoro regional government, told reporters Thursday. Pagrangan and his accomplices are now subject of a joint military-police search operation supported by local governments under MILG-BARMM’s ministerial control. headtopics.com
