Bolden brace powers Filipinas past Chinese Taipei in Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women’s football team produced a fantastic come-from-behind 4-1 win against Chinese Taipei to begin its second-round campaign in the 2024 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday, October 26, at the HBF Park in Australia.

Hsu rifled in a powerful right-footed shot inside the penalty box at the 47th minute to beat Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel. Bolden stepped up to take the spot kick and drilled the ball to the upper right corner of the goal to equalize, 1-1. headtopics.com

Bolden recorded a brace at the 83’ mark as she fired the ball, while McDaniel came off the bench to seal the Filipinas’ triumph over the world No. 38 Taiwanese. The Filipinas even had two chances to score early in the match, but Bolden’s close-range shot at the 12th minute was saved, while Hali Long’s volley off a corner kick at the 15th minute went over the bar.

Three minutes later, Chinese Taipei’s Ting Chi launched a powerful left-footed shot inside the penalty box, but it flew too high as both teams entered the halftime break still scoreless. The 30-year-old Sawicki immediately made an impact as she patrolled the midfield well and helped the Philippines snatch the lead away at the hour mark. headtopics.com

